St. Pete plans to add more pickleball courts to meet popular demand

Pickleball, one of the fastest-growing sports in the United States, has taken St. Petersburg by storm. The city is now facing a challenge: Accommodating the increasing number of enthusiasts eager to play.

Crescent Lake Park, known for its competitive atmosphere, has become a hotspot for pickleball players, but the demand is outpacing the available court space.

Tim Marshick, a regular at Crescent Lake Park, describes the courts as a gathering place for top-tier players.

"These are the courts that people come out to play the best of the best," he said.

Despite the courts not being in pristine condition, the park attracts players who relish the competitive environment.

"Everyone just comes here, everyone loves it here, and the competition is at the steepest place it is here," Marshick added.

City plans pickleball upgrades

The popularity of pickleball has led to long wait times, with players sometimes waiting up to an hour for their turn on the court. The city has acknowledged the issue, noting complaints about neighborhood courts being overused.

In response, St. Petersburg is planning a significant upgrade to Woodlawn Park, located just a mile from Crescent Lake Park.

The proposed $1.1 million upgrade will include the addition of six pickleball courts, along with two tennis courts and basketball courts. The city hopes this expansion will alleviate pressure on existing facilities and potentially host pickleball tournaments in the future.

"I think that's brilliant. It's right in the center of the town," Marshick commented on the planned upgrade.

As St. Petersburg works to serve up more space for pickleball enthusiasts, the city aims to stay ahead of the game and maintain its reputation as a vibrant community for sports lovers.

"I think more courts for St. Pete. St. Pete's the best city in the whole world. It's our little secret," Marshick concludes.

With the expansion plans underway, St. Petersburg is poised to continue its pickleball craze, ensuring that players have ample opportunities to enjoy the sport they love.

