St. Pete police arrest man in 2025 homicide

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The Brief St. Petersburg police arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting that marked the city's final open homicide case from last year. Investigators captured the suspect on Monday following a lengthy investigation into a nightclub brawl that escalated into deadly violence. A woman was also shot in the leg during the parking lot confrontation but survived her injuries after medical treatment.



St. Petersburg police officers arrested Jermaine Ivery on Monday for first-degree murder following a fatal shooting outside a local nightclub in Feb. 2025.

St. Petersburg police arrest

What we know:

Authorities confirmed the arrest of Jermaine Ivery closes the final open homicide investigation from 2025. Police charged Ivery with first-degree murder after a fight broke out inside a venue at 901 9th Ave. S before spilling into the parking lot.

The 27-year-old male victim was shot while trying to drive away from the scene and subsequently crashed his vehicle into a pole. Paramedics rushed the man to Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital, where medical staff later pronounced him dead.

A 26-year-old woman also sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to her leg during the incident.

Courtesy: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office

Homicide investigation details

What we don't know:

Police did not disclose whether Ivery and the victims knew each other prior to the gunfire.