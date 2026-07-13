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St. Pete police arrest man in 2025 homicide

By
FOX 13 News
St. Petersburg
Published July 13, 2026 2:40 PM EDT
Published July 13, 2026 2:40 PM EDT
article

The Brief

    • St. Petersburg police arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting that marked the city's final open homicide case from last year.
    • Investigators captured the suspect on Monday following a lengthy investigation into a nightclub brawl that escalated into deadly violence.
    • A woman was also shot in the leg during the parking lot confrontation but survived her injuries after medical treatment.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - St. Petersburg police officers arrested Jermaine Ivery on Monday for first-degree murder following a fatal shooting outside a local nightclub in Feb. 2025.

St. Petersburg police arrest

What we know:

Authorities confirmed the arrest of Jermaine Ivery closes the final open homicide investigation from 2025. Police charged Ivery with first-degree murder after a fight broke out inside a venue at 901 9th Ave. S before spilling into the parking lot.

The 27-year-old male victim was shot while trying to drive away from the scene and subsequently crashed his vehicle into a pole. Paramedics rushed the man to Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital, where medical staff later pronounced him dead. 

A 26-year-old woman also sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to her leg during the incident.

Courtesy: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office

Homicide investigation details

What we don't know:

Police did not disclose whether Ivery and the victims knew each other prior to the gunfire.

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the St. Petersburg Police Department, which released the details of the arrest in an official announcement on Monday.

St. PetersburgCrime and Public Safety