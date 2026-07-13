St. Pete police arrest man in 2025 homicide
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - St. Petersburg police officers arrested Jermaine Ivery on Monday for first-degree murder following a fatal shooting outside a local nightclub in Feb. 2025.
St. Petersburg police arrest
What we know:
Authorities confirmed the arrest of Jermaine Ivery closes the final open homicide investigation from 2025. Police charged Ivery with first-degree murder after a fight broke out inside a venue at 901 9th Ave. S before spilling into the parking lot.
The 27-year-old male victim was shot while trying to drive away from the scene and subsequently crashed his vehicle into a pole. Paramedics rushed the man to Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital, where medical staff later pronounced him dead.
A 26-year-old woman also sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to her leg during the incident.
Courtesy: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office
Homicide investigation details
What we don't know:
Police did not disclose whether Ivery and the victims knew each other prior to the gunfire.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the St. Petersburg Police Department, which released the details of the arrest in an official announcement on Monday.