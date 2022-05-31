St. Pete police continue search for hit-and-run driver who killed man on electric scooter

St. Petersburg police said they are continuing to search for a hit-and-run driver that killed a man on an electric scooter on May 22.

Officers said they believe the victim, Anthony Reynolds of St. Petersburg, was hit from behind while driving northbound on 34th Street South.

The suspect vehicle is believed to be a light blue Toyota Avalon sedan, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department. Officers released video of what they believe is the vehicle involved.

Photo of car similar to the suspected vehicle involved in the deadly hit-and-run crash. Courtesy: St. Petersburg Police Department.

The vehicle will have front-end damage to the hood, bumper and driver's side of the windshield, officers said.

Anyone with information in the case can call investigators at (727) 893-7780 or text SPPD and Tip to 847-411.

