St. Pete police shoot, kill pet dog that attacked dying owner in road: SPPD

The Brief Officers responding to a medical call said they found a 52-year-old man bleeding in the road on Quincy Street South in St. Petersburg. Police said a pitbull mix on a leash bit the victim and blocked help, forcing an officer to shoot the dog. The man died at the scene, and police are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.



St. Petersburg police are investigating the death of a 52-year-old man who was found fatally injured in the road Wednesday night alongside an aggressive dog on Quincy Street South.

St. Petersburg police response

What we know:

Officers arrived at the 2500 block of Quincy Street South around 8:17 p.m. Wednesday after receiving reports of a seriously injured man lying in the street. Upon arrival, police said they found the victim bleeding in the road accompanied by a pitbull-mix dog on a leash.

When emergency rescue personnel attempted to approach the victim, officers said the dog grew agitated and refused to let anyone near him. The dog then began biting the man, prompting an officer to fire his weapon and kill the animal, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

The victim died at the scene, and detectives later confirmed that the dog belonged to him.

St. Petersburg death investigation

What we don't know:

Investigators have not yet released the man's identity or details on how he initially sustained his injuries.

The Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy to determine the official cause of death as detectives continue working to reconstruct the events leading up to the incident.