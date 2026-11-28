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The Brief A Florida man was arrested on a DUI charge after crashing into construction equipment in a Tampa work zone late Thanksgiving night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say Angel Santiago, 31, hit traffic barrels, a construction sign, a pallet of paint and other equipment in a construction zone near I-275.

FHP said Santiago's blood alcohol content was 0.181. He also faces a charge of refusing to submit to testing.

A Florida man was arrested on a DUI charge after Florida Highway Patrol troopers say he crashed into construction equipment, including a pallet of paint, in a Tampa work zone late Thanksgiving night.

Tampa DUI work zone crash

The backstory:

Angel Santiago, 31, of Melbourne, was driving a Dodge Challenger westbound on State Road 400 near Interstate 275 around 11:14 p.m. when he veered off the roadway and hit multiple traffic barrels and a construction zone sign, according to FHP.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

Santiago continued westbound into the construction zone, where the vehicle hit a pallet of paint, construction equipment and a large concrete slab. The vehicle came to rest on top of the slab, FHP said.

The crash led to parts of the highway being closed until about 3 a.m. Friday as crews worked to remove the wet paint.

Blood alcohol level and DUI charge

What's next:

Santiago was arrested and charged with driving under the influence with property damage or personal injury. He also faces a charge of refusing to submit to testing, according to Hillsborough County jail records.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

FHP said Santiago's blood alcohol content was measured at 0.181. He was booked into Orient Road Jail early Friday morning.