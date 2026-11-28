Florida man accused of DUI after crashing into paint pallet in Tampa construction zone: FHP
TAMPA, Fla. - A Florida man was arrested on a DUI charge after Florida Highway Patrol troopers say he crashed into construction equipment, including a pallet of paint, in a Tampa work zone late Thanksgiving night.
Tampa DUI work zone crash
The backstory:
Angel Santiago, 31, of Melbourne, was driving a Dodge Challenger westbound on State Road 400 near Interstate 275 around 11:14 p.m. when he veered off the roadway and hit multiple traffic barrels and a construction zone sign, according to FHP.
Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol
Santiago continued westbound into the construction zone, where the vehicle hit a pallet of paint, construction equipment and a large concrete slab. The vehicle came to rest on top of the slab, FHP said.
The crash led to parts of the highway being closed until about 3 a.m. Friday as crews worked to remove the wet paint.
Blood alcohol level and DUI charge
What's next:
Santiago was arrested and charged with driving under the influence with property damage or personal injury. He also faces a charge of refusing to submit to testing, according to Hillsborough County jail records.
Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol
FHP said Santiago's blood alcohol content was measured at 0.181. He was booked into Orient Road Jail early Friday morning.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Florida Highway Patrol and Hillsborough County jail records, which provided details on the Thanksgiving night work zone crash, highway closure, blood alcohol test results and criminal charges.