The Brief 19 dancers from Palm Harbor's Suncoast Academy of Dance performed in the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. A historic weather delay meant families had to scramble to book extra flights and hotel stays. A fundraiser raised more than $20,000 to help keep the dancers in New York for the rescheduled performance.



For a group of dancers from Palm Harbor, getting to perform in the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade took a little extra perseverance.

The parade was postponed for the first time in its history because of weather, forcing families to rearrange travel plans and spend extra time in New York. But after days of uncertainty, the dancers from Suncoast Academy of Dance still got their moment in the spotlight.

From Palm Harbor to the streets of New York

The backstory:

Nineteen dancers from Suncoast Academy of Dance in Palm Harbor were selected to perform with Spirit of America Productions, joining dancers from across the country.

The opportunity started with an audition months ago. After their video was reviewed, the group received an invitation to participate.

For 15-year-old Natalie Gardina, the experience was something she never imagined.

The dancers spent months learning choreography on their own before traveling to New York last weekend for rehearsals and camera blocking.

A weather delay changes everything

Big picture view:

Then came the news of a nor'easter, forcing the parade to be postponed until Saturday.

Natalie's mom, Kelly, says parents spent the night scrambling to coordinate new flights and hotel accommodations, so the girls could stay in New York and still perform.

The delay came with additional costs on top of an already expensive trip.

A fundraiser ultimately raised more than $20,000, helping keep the girls in New York and making sure they didn't miss their opportunity.

But the group still had to adjust.

Some dancers were unable to stay for the rescheduled parade, forcing the remaining performers to rework their routine and choreography.

Making the most of extra time in New York

What they're saying:

Despite the uncertainty, the dancers were able to enjoy some extra time in the city, visiting the Rockettes, Broadway shows and the Empire State Building.

Then Saturday finally arrived.

The Palm Harbor dancers joined roughly 700 other performers for a jazz performance in front of crowds lining the streets of Manhattan.

Natalie said, "You can just see so many people come every year to see the parade and it's so magical."