St. Pete police identify suspect after 86-year-old man, family dog killed

The Brief An 86-year-old man was found dead Tuesday in a St. Petersburg neighborhood home following a suspicious death report, according to police. St. Pete detectives confirmed the incident appears isolated, and a person of interest has been identified. Police revealed that a family member's dog was also killed alongside the victim during the encounter.



St. Petersburg police have released new details in a homicide investigation after an 86-year-old man was found dead Tuesday in the 5800 block of 11th Street South.

St. Pete homicide

What we know:

According to the St. Pete Police Department, the man was killed in what appears to be an isolated incident, and a person of interest has been identified.

Police also revealed that the suspect killed a family member's dog that was with the victim.

Detectives said they suspected foul play after finding the man dead in the Greater Pinellas Point neighborhood.

Victim identity and motive

What we don't know:

No arrests have been announced at this time.

Police have not released the victim's identity or said what led to the killing.

Person of interest investigation

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780 or text SPPD followed by the tip to TIP411.