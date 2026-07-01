St. Pete police identify suspect after 86-year-old man, family dog killed
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - St. Petersburg police have released new details in a homicide investigation after an 86-year-old man was found dead Tuesday in the 5800 block of 11th Street South.
St. Pete homicide
What we know:
According to the St. Pete Police Department, the man was killed in what appears to be an isolated incident, and a person of interest has been identified.
Police also revealed that the suspect killed a family member's dog that was with the victim.
Detectives said they suspected foul play after finding the man dead in the Greater Pinellas Point neighborhood.
Victim identity and motive
What we don't know:
No arrests have been announced at this time.
Police have not released the victim's identity or said what led to the killing.
Person of interest investigation
What you can do:
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780 or text SPPD followed by the tip to TIP411.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the St. Petersburg Police Department.