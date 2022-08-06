St. Pete police investigating crash that killed 2 teens

Two teenagers lost their lives and a third suffered minor injuries after crashing into a power pole in St. Petersburg early Saturday morning.

According to police, a 17-year-old was traveling eastbound on 11th Avenue South around 12:45 a.m. when she drove off the roadway and crashed into a power pole in the 4200 block of 11th Avenue South.

An 18-year-old passenger died at the scene. A 14-year-old passenger was taken to Bayfront Health in St. Petersburg where they were pronounced dead.

The 17-year-old driver was taken to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital with minor injuries.

The crash is under investigation.

