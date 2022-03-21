St. Pete police investigating deadly pedestrian crash in downtown

article

A deadly crash involving a pedestrian has closed two blocks of 1st Avenue South in downtown St. Pete.

St. Petersburg police have closed 1st Avenue South from 5th Street South and 7th Street South. They said the crash occurred around 8:45 a.m.

No other information was provided.

Police are continuing to investigate what led up to the crash.

READ: Selmon Extension closed until further notice after crews discover loose steel wires

Advertisement

This story is developing. Check back for updates.