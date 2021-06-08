Expand / Collapse search

St. Pete police investigating man found dead inside 7-Eleven

By FOX 13 news staff
St. Petersburg
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - St. Petersburg police said an man was shot and found dead inside the bathroom of a 7-Eleven.

Police said the death investigation is taking place at 11590 4th Street North.

Detectives said they are speaking with witnesses. It's unclear where the man was shot.

The events leading up to the man’s death remain under investigation. He has not been publicly identified.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.