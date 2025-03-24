Expand / Collapse search

St. Pete police searching for missing teen last seen days ago

Published  March 24, 2025 9:54am EDT
St. Petersburg
The Brief

    • St. Pete police say Amani Francis, 13, was last seen around noon last Thursday in the area of Martin St. and S. Tuttle Ave.
    • Anyone who sees her is urged to call 911 immediately.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The St. Petersburg Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a missing 13-year-old girl who investigators say hasn't been seen since last week.

Search for Amani Francis

What we know:

According to SPPD, Amani Francis was last seen around noon on Thursday, March 20, in the area of Martin St. and S. Tuttle Ave.

Picutred: Amani Francis. Courtesy: St. Petersburg Police Department.

Francis was wearing black or jean shorts, white sneakers, and a black sweater with "Up North Traverse City Michigan" in yellow writing.

The teen is described as 5'1" tall with brown hair and hazel eyes.

What we don't know:

No further details on the circumstances of the teen's disappearance have been released.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Amani Francis is urged to call 911 immediately.

The Source: This story was written with information from the St. Petersburg Police Department. 

