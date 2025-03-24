St. Pete police searching for missing teen last seen days ago

The Brief St. Pete police say Amani Francis, 13, was last seen around noon last Thursday in the area of Martin St. and S. Tuttle Ave. She's described as 5'1" tall with brown hair and hazel eyes. Anyone who sees her is urged to call 911 immediately.



The St. Petersburg Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a missing 13-year-old girl who investigators say hasn't been seen since last week.

Search for Amani Francis

What we know:

According to SPPD, Amani Francis was last seen around noon on Thursday, March 20, in the area of Martin St. and S. Tuttle Ave.

Picutred: Amani Francis. Courtesy: St. Petersburg Police Department.

Francis was wearing black or jean shorts, white sneakers, and a black sweater with "Up North Traverse City Michigan" in yellow writing.

The teen is described as 5'1" tall with brown hair and hazel eyes.

What we don't know:

No further details on the circumstances of the teen's disappearance have been released.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Amani Francis is urged to call 911 immediately.

The Source: This story was written with information from the St. Petersburg Police Department.

