St. Pete police searching for missing teen last seen days ago
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The St. Petersburg Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a missing 13-year-old girl who investigators say hasn't been seen since last week.
Search for Amani Francis
What we know:
According to SPPD, Amani Francis was last seen around noon on Thursday, March 20, in the area of Martin St. and S. Tuttle Ave.
Picutred: Amani Francis. Courtesy: St. Petersburg Police Department.
Francis was wearing black or jean shorts, white sneakers, and a black sweater with "Up North Traverse City Michigan" in yellow writing.
The teen is described as 5'1" tall with brown hair and hazel eyes.
What we don't know:
No further details on the circumstances of the teen's disappearance have been released.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Amani Francis is urged to call 911 immediately.
The Source: This story was written with information from the St. Petersburg Police Department.
