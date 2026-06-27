Thousands pack St. Petersburg waterfront for St. Pete Pride festival

The Brief St. Pete Pride drew thousands of people to downtown St. Petersburg on Saturday for a massive festival and parade celebrating the LGBTQ+ community. Organizers estimated that 350,000 participants would pack local streets and parks, making this event more critical than ever for the community. The weekend celebration comes as organizers face a $146,000 budget shortfall following the loss of municipal funding.



St. Pete Pride organized a large pride celebration on Saturday. It included a parade and festival celebrating the LGBTQ+ community.

Pride in Florida

What we know:

Dr. Byron Green-Calisch is the Board President for St. Pete Pride. He said the event was a success and proof that many people in Florida continue to fight for acceptance of the LGBTQ community.

"I think this moment behind me is exactly why I remind people that Florida is not a throwaway state," said Green-Calisch.

St. Pete Pride is fighting for their right to be seen and celebrated here in Florida.

A golf cart sporting a sign that says "We Will Not Be Erased!" rolls down the parade route during the St. Pete Pride celebration on Saturday.

"When it comes to pride, I believe very deeply in my soul that joy is an act of resistance," said Green-Calisch.

A large showing

By the numbers:

Organizers estimated 350,000 people would come and the streets and parks were packed.

"We went all out and it's been wonderful," said Andrea Lashells, a visitor from Palm Beach. "I love seeing all the people here, all the unique people and all the love. It's been amazing."

Attendees browse merchandise tents and flag vendors during the crowded St. Pete Pride festival marketplace on Saturday.

"I have never been around this many people, like being able to be whoever they want to be," said Melissa Martinez, Palm Beach. "So it's really exciting, and I'm really excited to be able to do it with her and just express our love."

An important event

What they're saying:

Attendees said this event is more important than ever.

"This should be a festival, not a protest," said Heidi Embers, St. Petersburg. "And it's still a protest and that's not okay. I've been having this protest for decades now and it needs to stop and it need to change."

"We have thought for a long time that we'll continue to fight until everyone is equal," said Rachel Herrera. "And we're still not at that point, and we're going to continue to move forward."

This events comes after the group lost city funding for the Pride Festival and Parade.

City funding loss

The other side:

That happened earlier this year when Governor Ron DeSantis signed into law a ban prohibiting local municipalities from funding any DEI related initiatives.

That included Pride events.

Onlookers wave flags and crowd behind security barricades along the waterfront parade route during Saturday's St. Pete Pride event.

"Understanding how DEI absolutely benefits our communities and taking that decision away from local municipalities really hamstrings that our elected officials' ability to do what is right for people that live in this space," said Green-Calisch.

But still people showed up in droves for this event.

The history of Pride

The backstory:

"Pride was a riot. We started here because we were fighting back against an oppressive government that was looking to dictate how queer people showed up in public spaces," said Green-Calisch. "Years later, we are still in that moment."

Covering the shortfall

What you can do:

The event is facing a $146,000 budget shortfall that organizers were hoping to make up through donations from participants.

They asked every attendee to bring $1 dollar to help and send volunteers around to take those donations. Many were seen carrying full buckets as people donated.

A volunteer collects cash donations in a bucket from spectators along the barricades during Saturday's St. Pete Pride parade.

Next year is the 25th Anniversary of St. Pete Pride and supporters said they are here to stay.