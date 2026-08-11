Tropical wave's chances for development increase in Atlantic

The Brief A tropical wave in the Central Tropical Atlantic has a 70% chance of forming an Atlantic tropical depression named Cristobal over the coming week. The National Hurricane Center is also monitoring a weak system near Bermuda that carries a low 20% chance of developing. Computer forecast models indicate wind speeds could approach tropical storm strength as the system moves westward.



We are down to two areas that FOX 13 meteorologists are watching in the tropics. The first is a trough of low pressure in the Central Subtropical Atlantic located about 750 miles east-northeast of Bermuda.

Atlantic tropical wave development

What we know:

It has become a little more concentrated but continues to move over open waters and is heading for cooler waters later this week. Development is low at only 20%, but regardless of development will remain over open waters.

The Central Tropical Atlantic has an area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms that are associated with a west moving tropical wave about 550 miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.

Development of this system is possible while it remains south of the main plume of Saharan Dust and in an area which is more conducive for development. It is likely that a tropical depression will form later this week.

Eventually, wind shear will begin to increase and dry air may become problematic by the weekend. The National Hurricane Center puts the chance of development at 40% over the next two days and 70% over the next seven days.

Future path and circulation

What's next:

The Fox Weather Model indicates winds increasing to near tropical storm force but currently does not indicate a closed circulation.





The next name on the list is Cristobal.