20th annual St. Pete Pride Parade: Parking, parade route, events

This weekend will be full of color and celebrations as the 20th anniversary of the largest Pride event in the southeast U.S. takes place in downtown St. Pete.

St. Pete Pride's headline event is the parade that will take place this Saturday, June 25 – and maneuvering around downtown may be a challenge – especially when more than 300,000 are expected to attend. Here's a list of resources and the event schedule to help you navigate the weekend.

Parking

Parking will be limited, but garages will be open. St Pete Pride recommends carpooling, using rideshare services, biking, or using public transit.

PSTA will have a fare-free weekend from June 25 to 26. They will also be running park n rides to the Parade on June 25.

Weekend Rates

5 p.m. Friday through 11:59 p.m. Sunday

First 4 hours = $2.50 per hour

5th hour = $3.50

6th hour = $4.50/hr

Parking in lots limited to 6 hours or less

6 hours cost $18

On-Street Meters: Pay with cash or credit card at meter or on Parkmobile App

First 3 hours = $2.50 per hour

4th hour = $5

Parking is limited to 4 hours in these locations

4 hours of parking cost $12.50

9 a.m. – 10 p.m. 7 days per week

For more information on public transit visit: www.psta.net.

For directions to the St. Pete Pier and parking visit: stpetepier.org/getting-here-parking.

READ: More than 300,000 expected to attend St. Pete Pride this weekend

Event schedule

Friday, June 24

A Friday night concert will take place at the St. Pete Pier's Spa Beach from 4 p.m .to 10 p.m. Tickets are $10, but there are VIP options. Tickets can be purchased here.

Saturday, June 25

The parade event is free and open to the public. The route will run from Vinoy Park to Albert Whitted Park along Bayshore Drive. The Parade Festival will begin at 2 p.m. with local vendors, food trucks, a DJ, and a beer garden. Attendees 21 and older can head to South Straub Park.

At 4 p.m. the parade will begin. The entertainment won't end until 10 p.m. Once the parade starts, there will be road closures and limited parking.

The Pier will be closed beginning at 2 p.m. Street crossing to and from the Pier will not be allowed after the parade starts.

Sunday, June 26

The "Pride in Grand Central" Street Carnival returns this year and is also free to attend. It will take place in the Grand Central District, of course, in downtown. There will be blocks of entertainment, vendors, food, and interactive carnival games.

There will be performance stages and street performers will be roaming, so you will always be entertained.

For more information on Pride events this weekend visit: www.stpetepride.org.