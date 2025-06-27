St. Pete Pride Weekend: Your guide to concerts, festivals & Florida's largest parade

The Brief The St. Pete Pride Parade starts Saturday at 6 p.m., with downtown festivities beginning at 2 p.m. Friday events include a free community festival and a ticketed concert at Jannus Live. Officials expect more than 500,000 visitors and over $60 million in economic impact.



Hundreds of thousands of people are coming together for the annual St. Pete Pride Weekend.

Timeline:

Here's a look at the events taking place downtown starting Friday and continuing on Saturday:

Friday, June 27 People’s Pride Festival , Unitarian Universalist Church of St. Petersburg: 6–9 p.m.DJs, drag performances, poetry readings, art, and free food Durand Bernarr Live at Jannus Live : Concert begins at 6 p.m.Tickets are $25. Bernarr is a 2025 Grammy nominee for Best Progressive R&B Album.

People’s Pride Festival , Unitarian Universalist Church of St. Petersburg: 6–9 p.m.DJs, drag performances, poetry readings, art, and free food

DJs, drag performances, poetry readings, art, and free food

Durand Bernarr Live at Jannus Live : Concert begins at 6 p.m.Tickets are $25. Bernarr is a 2025 Grammy nominee for Best Progressive R&B Album.

Tickets are $25. Bernarr is a 2025 Grammy nominee for Best Progressive R&B Album.

Saturday, June 28Parade festivities begin downtown at 2 p.m. St. Pete Pride Parade starts at 6 p.m.

Parade festivities begin downtown at 2 p.m.

St. Pete Pride Parade starts at 6 p.m.

The St. Pete Pride parade is one of the largest pride events in the country.

Parking & Safety:

With large crowds expected downtown, city officials are urging visitors to plan ahead for traffic and road closures. In addition to downtown garages, parking will be available at:

Tropicana Field

St. Pete High School

The SunRunner transit system will also be running free shuttles downtown on Saturday, as well as PSTA and Park and Ride.

Law enforcement from across the region will be on hand to ensure safety. Police urge everyone to stay hydrated, wear sunscreen, and dress for the heat — and the celebration.

PREVIOUS: Pride Month kicks off with block party in St. Pete

What they're saying:

"This is like Christmas morning for us. We've been planning for over a year. We're incredibly excited," said Dr. Byron Green-Calisch, President of St. Pete Pride.

"Pride means freedom, pride means love, pride means authentic self," said Festival Coordinator Immani Love. "It means everything that you feel like you need to express."

"We have been preparing for months. This is always the largest parade in Florida," said St. Pete Police Chief Anthony Holloway. "People are coming from all over the U.S., and we want them to feel safe in our community."

What you can do:

For more information on St. Pete Pride events, click here.

Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The Source: Information for this story was gathered by FOX 13's Evyn Moon.

Press play below to watch FOX 13 News

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: