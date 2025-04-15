St. Pete program cultivating next generation of artists

The Brief The Arts Conservatory for Teens program is cultivating the next generation of artists. 13 years ago, Dr. Alex Harris co-founded the Arts Conservatory for Teens to provide opportunities for students interested in the arts. Headquartered in St. Pete, the program boasts an impressive record, awarding 84% of its scholarships to underprivileged students.



Dr. Alex Harris has built a career on passion and purpose. But beyond the bright lights, he's using his talent to empower the next generation through the arts.

For years, Harris has captivated audiences across the country with his powerful voice and dynamic performances.

But his story is about more than just music; it's about giving back and inspiring the next generation.

What they're saying:

"We have really developed something that we believe is very unique and respond to a need in our community," Harris said.

But beyond the stage, Harris has dedicated his life to helping young people discover their own artistic talents.

13 years ago, he co-founded the Arts Conservatory for Teens, or ACT, to provide opportunities for students interested in the arts.

"ACT is a before, during, and after-school research-based curriculum and programs that focus on helping students not only discover their hidden gifts and talents, but be able to hone them in that discovery process through our professional teaching artists," Dr. Harris explained. "What started with just 30 students has grown into a program serving more than 15,000 youth weekly across 19 sites, including recreation centers, community centers, and schools."

"ACT is a great program for cultivating teen talent, and it's definitely gotten me to come out of my shell as a performer, as a singer and songwriter. It's a wonderful program," said student, Kay Davidson.

"My stage fright is like practically gone now because of ACT," said student, Josiah Thompson. "My dance teacher helped me be able to coordinate my moves better and be able to interact with the crowd and have a good audience for performing."

Headquartered in St. Pete, the program boasts an impressive record, awarding 84% of its scholarships to underprivileged students.

"The intention is to not only inspire students, but help coach them on a pathway to a life of success in the workforce," Dr. Harris stated.

Many graduates have gone on to successful careers, like Emerald Rose Sullivan, who is an actor in New York and started at ACT.

"It was really my stepping stone, my starting out," said Sullivan. "Alex showed up at my high school, came to one of the classes and told us about the program. I decided I wanted to join, and it took me on my trajectory."

