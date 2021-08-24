St. Pete residents head to polls Tuesday to vote for next city mayor
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Over in St. Petersburg, voters will have their say on who the next mayor will be Tuesday as they head to the polls.
Eight candidates are vying to replace outgoing Mayor Rick Kriseman, along with one write-in candidate. They included seasoned politicians, business owners and the youngest, a 20-year-old student from the University of South Florida.
According to the city, the following are qualified mayoral candidates:
- Michael Ingram
- Wengay M. Newton Sr.
- Darden Rice
- Kenneth T. Welch
- Marcile Powers
- Michael Levinson (write-in candidate)
- Robert G. Blackmon
- Peter Michael Boland
- Torry Nelson
A full list of city council candidates can be found here.
As of midday Monday, more than 35,000 mail-in ballots had already been cast. That's about 18% of all eligible voters.
If no mayoral candidate gets more than 50%, the top two will have a runoff election in November.