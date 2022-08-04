St. Pete residents slept outside City Hall to demand rent control on November ballot

St. Petersburg residents want to see rent control on the November ballot, and they are letting the city council know just how important this issue is to the community by staging a sleep-in outside of City Hall.

Two dozen residents spent the night outside with the hopes that the city council will declare a housing state of emergency.

"We really wanted to show what folks are going through right now. We have folks experiencing homelessness because they’re having their rent increase by $500 plus," explained Nick Carey, an organizer with Faith in Florida. "This is what a lot of people are going through. They’re facing having to sleep outside, or sleep in their car, or move on the couch with a relative. We just wanted to highlight this is what a lot people are going through right now."

Protesters host a sleep-in outside St. Pete City Hall in hopes city councilmembers add rent control to the November ballot.

Demonstrators showed up around 6 p.m. Wednesday and they don’t plan to leave until the city council meeting gets underway at 9 a.m. Thursday. At the meeting, they plan to let their voices be heard, once again asking council members to put rent control on the November ballot, leaving the vote up to the people.

This isn’t the first time St. Pete residents have voiced this request to the council. Earlier this year, the city council decided against declaring a housing emergency due to complications stemming from a 1977 state statute that exempts luxury rentals from rent control. They said they were concerned that lawsuits could follow.

Sign sits outside St. Pete City Hall.

St. Pete leaders have taken action to try and combat the housing crisis by passing secondary dwellings and rental stipends to city workers, but residents say it’s not enough. They’re now looking to Tampa where the council voted to put rent control on the ballot just last week.

Tampa officials noted that rent has increased by over 30%. By declaring a housing state of emergency, rent control would be on the November ballot.

"They seem worried about the legal repercussions of it," Carey said, discussing St. Pete city council's hesitation. "Rent control is a tricky business in the state of Florida because of the state legislature. But we’ve been talking with a lot of lawyers and attorneys. And clearly, Tampa and Orange County felt that the benefits outweighed the risks, and it’s just really important that we let voters decide. Honestly, at the end of the day, none of these city council members can vote for rent control, but they can make the decision for voters to decide for themselves."

On Thursday, Tampa City Council is scheduled to hear the first reading of the draft ordinance. This comes as protestors are also scheduled to be outside of city hall, pressuring Mayor Jane Castor to allocate as much money as possible out of next year’s budget towards affordable housing and rental assistance.

St. Pete City Council has until August 16 to put rent control on the ballot. Demonstrators are concerned they’re running out of time, which is why they said it’s important for them to make their voices heard at the Thursday morning meeting.