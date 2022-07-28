Tampa City Council moves toward declaring housing state of emergency, but not until November

article

Tampa City Council has directed city attorneys to draft a document to declare a housing emergency in the city.

Council member Orlando Gudes and Councilman Guido Maniscalco first proposed and supported the measure. Other members also expressed support during Thursday’s City Council meeting.

Voted 6-1 in favor of exploring the possibility of adding a measure to the November ballot. The first reading of the measure is scheduled for August 4.

"Based on the overwhelming evidence from both the public and private sector, I ask that the city declare a housing emergency," Gudes read from a prepared statement, adding that the current state of affordable housing "constitutes a serious menace to the general public."

The draft ordinance released by city council Thursday afternoon covers definitions of a housing emergency, state rules regarding rent control, and what would be done to address the surge in costs for renters.

In a section titled "limitations on rent increases," the draft ordinance says landlords would not be allowed to increase rents more than 5% of their current monthly rates – or the average annual increase in the Consumer Price Index from the preceding year – whichever is lower.

Read the draft ordinance:

Tampa housing crisis coverage:

Carlson was the one abstention based on the likelihood of a lawsuit.

Councilman Bill Carlson said he did not support the measure because he felt it would "make the issue worse," saying Tampa was being made "the guinea pig" for the state in using an emergency measure to address helping residents.

Statewide, there is a law that says cities and municipalities cannot implement rent control or other restrictions unless they declare a housing state of emergency.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.