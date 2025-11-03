St. Pete shooting suspect accused of killing man after dispute

The Brief A St. Petersburg man has been arrested after police say he shot someone inside his home following a dispute. Detectives say Corey Battle and the victim knew each other. Battle has been charged with second-degree murder.



A St. Petersburg man is facing second-degree murder charges after police say he shot someone inside his home following a dispute.

What we know:

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, a neighbor called police on Thursday night to report that a man was bleeding at his home.

When police arrived, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound, but was still alive.

He was taken to an area hospital, where he died three days later.

READ: Knife-wielding man choking child shot, killed by Hillsborough County deputy: HCSO

Nobody besides the victim and Corey Deron Battle, 47, was in the home at the time of the shooting, according to police.

Courtesy: St. Petersburg Police Department.

Detectives say Battle and the victim knew each other.

Battle has been charged with second-degree murder.

READ: Video: Wrong-way, underage Florida DUI suspect almost slams head-on into police officer: ‘I hate you guys’

The case is still an active investigation.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what Battle and the victim were arguing about.