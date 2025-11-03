St. Pete shooting suspect accused of killing man after dispute
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A St. Petersburg man is facing second-degree murder charges after police say he shot someone inside his home following a dispute.
What we know:
According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, a neighbor called police on Thursday night to report that a man was bleeding at his home.
When police arrived, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound, but was still alive.
He was taken to an area hospital, where he died three days later.
Nobody besides the victim and Corey Deron Battle, 47, was in the home at the time of the shooting, according to police.
Detectives say Battle and the victim knew each other.
Battle has been charged with second-degree murder.
The case is still an active investigation.
What we don't know:
It is unclear what Battle and the victim were arguing about.
