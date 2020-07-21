St. Pete shop ships Italian olive salad to hungry customers around the world

Anyone who loves Italian olive salad will appreciate the care that Jerry Szkoruda and his staff take while making theirs.

Jerry invited us to Jay’s Market Place in St. Petersburg to watch them create it.

For 17 years, Szkoruda has been making and selling Italian olive salad as well as dirty martini olive juice and salad dressings.

His inspiration came from the muffuletta sandwiches he ate while visiting New Orleans.

Szkoruda came home and started experimenting. Once he got the recipe just right, he started bottling and selling his new Italian olive salad at the weekly St. Petersburg market.

He hasn’t looked back since.

Jerry says his salad goes great with your choice of meats and cheeses on long Cuban bread cut down for finger sandwiches.

You normally can buy the salad at farmers' markets across the state, but not during the COVID-19 shutdowns.

Currently, you can buy the salad Monday through Saturday at the store or anytime online at jaysmarketplace.com.

Jay's Marketplace - 727-768-5614

3618 49th Street N, St. Petersburg, FL 33710

Monday - Friday 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Saturday 11 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.