St. Pete teen accused of killing mother’s boyfriend: SPPD

An argument turned deadly Thursday afternoon in St. Petersburg.

Police say they were called to investigate a suspicious death around 3:45 p.m. at 3019 51st Ave. S.

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, officers found Otis Moore, 54, dead inside the home with blunt force trauma. Nobody else was home at the time.

Jha'quel Maynor mugshot courtesy of the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators say Moore got into an argument with his girlfriend’s son, Jha'Quel Maynor, 19, and Moore ended up dead.

Maynor lived in the home with his mother and Moore, who were in a relationship, according to SPPD.

Maynor has been charged with first-degree murder.

