St. Pete teen arrested for school-shooting threat
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Police in St. Petersburg say a teenage student was arrested for threatening a school shooting last week.
According to police, the 15-year-old boy made a social media post threatening to “shoot up the school.” The teen is a student at Richard L. Sanders School, but police say the threat was directed at a different middle school, which they did not specify.
The teen’s comments were reported to school resource officers and he was arrested Friday evening on a felony charge.