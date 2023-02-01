St. Pete traffic alert: Dr. MLK Street closed at Central Ave. after PSTA bus hits pedestrian

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Street near downtown St. Pete will be closed for hours while police investigate a crash involving a bus and a pedestrian.

St. Petersburg police reported the closure just before 11 a.m. Wednesday.

They said a PSTA bus hit a pedestrian – and MLK St. S between Central Avenue and 1st Ave. N would need to be shut down while they help the victim and investigate what happened.

The condition of the pedestrian or the circumstances around the crash were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.