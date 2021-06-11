St. Pete will host full weekend of events to celebrate Independence Day – fireworks included
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The new St. Pete Pier will be the site of a new three-day event to celebrate the Fourth of July. The fireworks show may have been canceled last year, but this time around, the city wants to make up for it.
On Friday morning, city officials announced the new event, simply called "The Fourth." The inaugural event will include a four-mile run at the Pier, Silent Disco, a beer garden, food trucks, a fireworks show, and other activities.
You can sign up for the St. Pete Pier Run by visiting the St. Pete Run Fest website.
Last month, several Bay Area cities announced Independence Day celebrations will return this year, including St. Pete, but details were not released until Friday. Earlier this week, the city of Tampa announced its "Boom by the Bay" fireworks show will return.
The full schedule of events for "The Fourth" is below, and additional information can be found on the St. Pete Pier's website.
Friday, July 2
Gulp Coast Beer Garden
Time: 5 pm to 10 pm
Location: Family Park
There will be live music and small bites.
Silent Disco
Time: 6 pm to 10 pm
Location: Family Park
Participation charge applies.
Busker & Entertainer Zone
Time: 5 pm to 9 pm
Location: Pier Plaza
Movies on the Pier: Independence Day (1996)
Time: 8:30 pm
Location: Tilted Lawn
Karaoke/Open Mic Night
Time: 5 pm to 9 pm
Location: Great Lawn at Pier Point
Food Truck Alley
Time: 5 pm to 10 pm
Location: Pier Point
Saturday, July 3
Visit St. Pete Clearwater Main Stage
Time: 12 pm to 10 pm
Location: Spa Beach Park
St. Pete Pier Run Packet Pick Up & Activities
Time: 12 pm to 6 pm
Location: Spa Beach Park
40 Yard Dash
Pie Eating Contest
Gulp Coast Beer Garden
Time: 12 pm to 10 pm
Location: Family Park
Silent Disco
Time: 6 pm to 10 pm
Location: Family Park
Busker & Entertainer Zone
Time: 12 pm to 9 pm
Location: Pier Plaza
Movies on the Pier: Independence Day Resurgence (2016)
Time: 8:30 pm
Location: Tilted Lawn
Karaoke/Open Mic Night
Time: 5 pm to 9 pm
Location: Great Lawn at Pier Point
Food Truck Alley
Time: 5 pm to 10 pm
Location: Pier Point
Sunday, July 4
St. Pete Pier Run
Time: 6 am to 10 am
Location: Spa Beach Park & Bayshore Dr.
Pilates on The Pier
Time: 10 am
Location: Spa Beach Park
Join Rare Body Studio for this free Pilates class. Bring towels, mat, and water.
PE on the Pier
Time: 11 am
Location: Spa Beach Park
A free P.E class designed for kids of all ages.
Visit St. Pete Clearwater Main Stage
Time: 2 pm to 9 pm
Location: Spa Beach Park
Gulp Coast Beer Garden
Time: 12 pm to 9 pm
Location: Family Park
Silent Disco
Time: 5 pm to 9 pm
Location: Family Park
Busker & Entertainer Zone
Time: 12 pm to 9 pm
Location: Pier Plaza
Karaoke/Open Mic Night
Time: 5 pm to 9 pm
Location: Great Lawn at Pier Point
Food Truck Alley
Time: 12 pm to 9 pm
Location: Pier Point
Fireworks Show
Time: 9 pm
Location: Downtown St. Pete Waterfront
The firework show is visible from St. Pete Pier in addition to most downtown waterfront parks, including North Straub Park, Vinoy Park, Demen’s Landing, Bayshore Dr. and others.