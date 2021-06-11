St. Pete will host full weekend of events to celebrate Independence Day – fireworks included

article

The new St. Pete Pier will be the site of a new three-day event to celebrate the Fourth of July. The fireworks show may have been canceled last year, but this time around, the city wants to make up for it.

On Friday morning, city officials announced the new event, simply called "The Fourth." The inaugural event will include a four-mile run at the Pier, Silent Disco, a beer garden, food trucks, a fireworks show, and other activities.

You can sign up for the St. Pete Pier Run by visiting the St. Pete Run Fest website.

Last month, several Bay Area cities announced Independence Day celebrations will return this year, including St. Pete, but details were not released until Friday. Earlier this week, the city of Tampa announced its "Boom by the Bay" fireworks show will return.

The full schedule of events for "The Fourth" is below, and additional information can be found on the St. Pete Pier's website.

Friday, July 2

Gulp Coast Beer Garden

Time: 5 pm to 10 pm

Location: Family Park

There will be live music and small bites.



Silent Disco

Time: 6 pm to 10 pm

Location: Family Park

Participation charge applies.



Busker & Entertainer Zone

Time: 5 pm to 9 pm

Location: Pier Plaza



Movies on the Pier: Independence Day (1996)

Time: 8:30 pm

Location: Tilted Lawn



Karaoke/Open Mic Night

Time: 5 pm to 9 pm

Location: Great Lawn at Pier Point



Food Truck Alley

Time: 5 pm to 10 pm

Location: Pier Point

Saturday, July 3

Visit St. Pete Clearwater Main Stage

Time: 12 pm to 10 pm

Location: Spa Beach Park



St. Pete Pier Run Packet Pick Up & Activities

Time: 12 pm to 6 pm

Location: Spa Beach Park

40 Yard Dash

Pie Eating Contest



Gulp Coast Beer Garden

Time: 12 pm to 10 pm

Location: Family Park



Silent Disco

Time: 6 pm to 10 pm

Location: Family Park



Busker & Entertainer Zone

Time: 12 pm to 9 pm

Location: Pier Plaza

Movies on the Pier: Independence Day Resurgence (2016)

Time: 8:30 pm

Location: Tilted Lawn



Karaoke/Open Mic Night

Time: 5 pm to 9 pm

Location: Great Lawn at Pier Point



Food Truck Alley

Time: 5 pm to 10 pm

Location: Pier Point

Sunday, July 4

St. Pete Pier Run

Time: 6 am to 10 am

Location: Spa Beach Park & Bayshore Dr.



Pilates on The Pier

Time: 10 am

Location: Spa Beach Park

Join Rare Body Studio for this free Pilates class. Bring towels, mat, and water.

PE on the Pier

Time: 11 am

Location: Spa Beach Park

A free P.E class designed for kids of all ages.



Visit St. Pete Clearwater Main Stage

Time: 2 pm to 9 pm

Location: Spa Beach Park



Gulp Coast Beer Garden

Time: 12 pm to 9 pm

Location: Family Park



Silent Disco

Time: 5 pm to 9 pm

Location: Family Park



Busker & Entertainer Zone

Time: 12 pm to 9 pm

Location: Pier Plaza



Karaoke/Open Mic Night

Time: 5 pm to 9 pm

Location: Great Lawn at Pier Point



Food Truck Alley

Time: 12 pm to 9 pm

Location: Pier Point



Fireworks Show

Time: 9 pm

Location: Downtown St. Pete Waterfront

The firework show is visible from St. Pete Pier in addition to most downtown waterfront parks, including North Straub Park, Vinoy Park, Demen’s Landing, Bayshore Dr. and others.

