St. Pete cancels Fourth of July fireworks due to COVID-19

The city of St. Petersburg is canceling its Fourth of July fireworks to prevent large crowds from gathering due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Our entire waterfront parks system gets overwhelmed on July 4th. We'll take a break from that this year," Mayor Rick Kriseman tweeted. "Public health and safety is the priority."

The move comes on the heels of Tampa's announcement early Wednesday to cancel the "Boom by the Bay" fireworks display in downtown.

Other cities in the Tampa Bay area have also canceled their Independence Day celebrations due to the pandemic, including Lakeland, Venice and Siesta Key.