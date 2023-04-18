St. Pete Zero Waste Store giving shoppers an environmentally friendly alternative to common products

A boutique lifestyle store in St. Pete is helping consumers waste less by adopting more sustainable alternatives to single-use plastics, excess packaging, and toxins.



Sans Market Zero Waste Store offers everything from health and beauty products to household items and more.

The store also organizes a big clean-up for Earth Day in partnership with Keep Pinellas Beautiful.

Last year, 100 volunteers helped pick up 400 pounds of trash.

Sans Market is located at 1037 Central Avenue.

To learn more about the store, click here.