St. Pete Zero Waste Store giving shoppers an environmentally friendly alternative to common products
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A boutique lifestyle store in St. Pete is helping consumers waste less by adopting more sustainable alternatives to single-use plastics, excess packaging, and toxins.
Sans Market Zero Waste Store offers everything from health and beauty products to household items and more.
The store also organizes a big clean-up for Earth Day in partnership with Keep Pinellas Beautiful.
Last year, 100 volunteers helped pick up 400 pounds of trash.
Sans Market is located at 1037 Central Avenue.
