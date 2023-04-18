Expand / Collapse search

St. Pete Zero Waste Store giving shoppers an environmentally friendly alternative to common products

By
Published 
St. Petersburg
FOX 13 News

Celebrating Earth Day at Sans Market Zero Waste store

Tony Sadiku reports

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A boutique lifestyle store in St. Pete is helping consumers waste less by adopting more sustainable alternatives to single-use plastics, excess packaging, and toxins. 

Sans Market Zero Waste Store offers everything from health and beauty products to household items and more. 

READ: Motherland Music Festival returns this weekend, bringing Ancestral Funk flavor to St. Pete

The store also organizes a big clean-up for Earth Day in partnership with Keep Pinellas Beautiful.

Last year, 100 volunteers helped pick up 400 pounds of trash.

MORE: New St. Pete bar is going to the dogs

Sans Market is located at 1037 Central Avenue.

To learn more about the store, click here.