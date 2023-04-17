Motherland Music Festival returns this weekend, bringing Ancestral Funk flavor to St. Pete

A celebration of culture and art is taking over St. Pete this weekend.



The 2nd annual Motherland Music Festival will feature an evening of soulful music, entertainment, and food.

Among the entertainment, guests can expect dancers, fire performers, artists, stilt walkers, musicians, and more.

Headlining the festival will be Siobhan Monique and her ten-piece band. Monique is a St. Pete native, vocalist, and niece of Buster Cooper, a local jazz icon and trombonist with the Duke Ellington band.



The family-friendly event organized by Ancestral Funk is designed to unite diverse communities while sparking expressions and connections with individuals’ interpretation of their motherland.

The Motherland Music Festival will take place Saturday, April 22nd, from 4 to 8 pm at Williams Park.



For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.