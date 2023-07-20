St. Petersburg adds more public parking spots near Tropicana Field

More than 3,500 parking spots are now available to the public in surrounding lots at Tropicana Field.

This gives drivers thousands of more options to park near the Edge District, without having to drive up and down Central Ave. repeatedly, trying to find that perfect spot.

Drivers can not park on game days or any day/evening when there is a ticketed event happening at the Trop.

"That’s going to be huge on our business, it’s going to be huge for the whole district, parking has been an issue here for some time, so adding 3,500 spots is going to help everybody grow," said John Currier, the general manager of Ferg’s.

This was made possible by a deal the city made with the Tampa Bay Rays. It was approved in April, but it took some time to get going.

Now, the green "ParkMobile" signs are up, and the mobile app is ready for use.

Drivers can part for a flat rate at the new spaces near the Trop.

"It's just going to improve business for everybody in the area," Currier said. "With non-Rays games, having that much parking, we’re going to have a lot more traffic in the area. People are going to walk around, people are going to come from out of town and park, and it’s just going to alleviate a lot of stress on people."

The parking fee is a flat rate of $6, and drivers can have their cars there until midnight.