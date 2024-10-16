St. Petersburg artist found passion for still life paintings: 'Beautiful domesticity'

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

Nancy Cohen is a local artist based in St. Petersburg. She describes herself as a classical oil painter that uses heavy shadows to create drama in her work.

Cohen mostly paints still life items, like vases, fruits, and various kitchen items.

"I had a very chaotic, unpredictable childhood," she said. "So, these scenes of very peaceful, beautiful domesticity really draw me."

Cohen said she didn't start painting until after she took a class in New York when she was 50 years old.

"I've always been arty. I did pottery, and you know whatever I could get my hands on. But, it became my ambition to stop working and do painting full-time," she explained.

READ: Custom typewriter poetry business in St. Petersburg creates personalized keepsakes

Her studio is filled with items she has used in her paintings.

"The goal is really to take very ordinary things and to try to elevate them to a more extraordinary level," shared Cohen.

To see all of Cohen’s work, or get in touch with her, click here. Her studio is in the Arts Xchange building on 22nd Street South in St. Petersburg.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: