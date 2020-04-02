St. Petersburg church bells will ring every Thursday afternoon to support healthcare workers

Downtown St. Petersburg is going to be hearing a few more bells for the next month.

St. Mary’s Catholic Church and St. Petersburg First Methodist Church will be playing their bells every Thursday shortly after 2 p.m. to ask the community to pray and show support for healthcare workers.

They hope the music will lift their spirits and let them know that they are appreciated.

Pastor Craig Nelson said this is the first time they have ever rang the bells in this way. “We are just very grateful to them, we are concerned about them, want to have everyone pray for them,” Nelson explained.

The bells will ring out throughout April and the churches may ring the bells longer necessary.

