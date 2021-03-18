St. Petersburg City Council votes 'no' on code enforcement changes

The St. Petersburg City Council voted against changing the way the city enforces mask-wearing code violations on bars and restaurants.

Whether it’s an employee not wearing a mask or a noise violation, currently, if an establishment is caught not in compliance, they are given a fine.

Mayor Rick Kriseman said those fines aren’t being taken seriously and some businesses have told code enforcement officers they would rather get the ticket than enforce the rules.

Kriseman asked the city council to increase punishments for such violations, including pulling the establishment's ability to operate after midnight.

At Thursday's meeting, city council decided against making those changes.

Bars and restaurants represented by Roger Curlin, through the Pinellas Independent Hospitality Forum, were relieved by the decision.

Curlin said the proposed rules would go too far to punish compliant businesses.

"We are exhausted, the industry is exhausted, and to have one more fight to battle when we are down, it’s just difficult," Curlin told FOX 13 Wednesday.