Expand / Collapse search
Tornado Warning
from WED 4:16 PM EDT until WED 4:45 PM EDT, Citrus County, Hernando County, Sumter County
7
Special Marine Warning
from WED 4:16 PM EDT until WED 5:00 PM EDT, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
Rip Current Statement
from THU 2:00 AM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
Small Craft Advisory
from THU 2:00 AM EDT until THU 2:00 PM EDT, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
Small Craft Advisory
from WED 8:00 PM EDT until THU 2:00 PM EDT, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM
High Surf Advisory
from THU 2:00 AM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
Coastal Flood Advisory
from THU 10:00 AM EDT until THU 5:00 PM EDT, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County

1 dead after 'suspicious' overnight house fire in St. Pete: Fire Rescue

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
St. Petersburg
FOX 13 News
article

Photo courtesy: St. Petersburg Fire Rescue

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - St. Petersburg Fire Rescue found one person dead after a house fire early Wednesday morning.

According to SPFR, they responded at around 12:30 a.m. to the 6500 block of Pasadena Avenue South for reports of a house on fire. 

WATCH: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office K9 Unit tracks down home burglar in Tampa

Crews arrived to find a house with heavy fire pouring out from all sides. Firefighters extinguished the fire without incident, but due to extensive damage and structural instability, they were unable to complete a detailed search of the home until daylight. 

According to St. Pete Fire Rescue, they located a dead victim during the detailed search that followed. They added that the cause of the fire is considered suspicious at this time and is under investigation. 