1 dead after 'suspicious' overnight house fire in St. Pete: Fire Rescue

St. Petersburg Fire Rescue found one person dead after a house fire early Wednesday morning.

According to SPFR, they responded at around 12:30 a.m. to the 6500 block of Pasadena Avenue South for reports of a house on fire.

Crews arrived to find a house with heavy fire pouring out from all sides. Firefighters extinguished the fire without incident, but due to extensive damage and structural instability, they were unable to complete a detailed search of the home until daylight.

According to St. Pete Fire Rescue, they located a dead victim during the detailed search that followed. They added that the cause of the fire is considered suspicious at this time and is under investigation.