WATCH: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office K9 Unit tracks down home burglar in Tampa

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Hillsborough County
FOX 13 News

Hillsborough Co. Sheriff's Office K9 tracks down burglar

TAMPA, Fla. - The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office K9 Unit tracked down a suspect in a home burglary in Tampa in the early hours of Wednesday.

According to HCSO, at around 2:45 a.m. on Wednesday, their Communications Center received a call about a home burglary in the 11000 block of North 58th Street in Tampa.

A woman had awoken to find a man who had broken into her home standing over her bed.

The sheriff's office K9 Unit tracked the suspect to a wooded area several streets away where he was taken into custody. Elder Hernandez Garcia, 28, was charged with Burglary of an Occupied Structure with Assault or Battery.

"Through the darkest of nights, our deputies shine as a beacon of courage and resilience," Sheriff Chad Chronister said. "They remind us that even in the face of danger, they stand strong and protect our homes, community, and our peace. Their dedication is a testament to the unbreakable spirit that defines our team at the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office."