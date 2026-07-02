St. Petersburg homicide suspect facing charges in killing of 86-year-old man and dog: Police

The Brief A 43-year-old suspect faces a first-degree murder charge after an 86-year-old man and his family dog were shot and killed earlier this week. Police arrested the suspect, Jason Blythe, in Tampa on unrelated charges. He is being held without bond on an out-of-state warrant. Investigators confirmed that Blythe and the victim knew each other, though a clear motive has not been established.



A suspect is facing charges in connection with the deadly shooting of an 86-year-old man and the killing of the victim's family dog in St. Petersburg earlier this week, police announced Thursday.

St. Petersburg homicide arrest

What we know:

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, Jason Blythe, 43, was arrested Wednesday in Tampa on unrelated charges.

Police said Blythe is accused of fatally shooting an 86-year-old man Tuesday in the 5800 block of 11th Street South in the Greater Pinellas Point neighborhood.

Investigators also said the suspect killed the victim's family dog during the incident.

Detectives said the victim and Blythe knew each other.

Shooting motive

What we don't know:

Investigators have not determined a motive for the shooting, and the circumstances leading up to the homicide remain under investigation.

Police have not released Blythe's mug shot at this time.

Pinellas County prosecution

What's next:

Detectives said Blythe will be charged in connection with Tuesday's homicide after investigators and the State Attorney's Office complete the arrest warrant process.

Once that process is complete, Blythe will be transferred to the Pinellas County Jail where he will face the following charges:

First-degree murder

Animal cruelty

Felon in possession of a firearm

Blythe is currently being held without bond in the Hillsborough County Jail on a warrant out of Georgia.

According to police, that warrant is for alleged probation violations stemming from charges of aggravated assault on a peace officer and fleeing and eluding.