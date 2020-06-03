St. Petersburg leaders and African-American community join forces as sign of solidarity

article

St. Petersburg leaders and the African-American community are working to show unity in the wake of George Floyd’s death. They came together Wednesday morning on the steps of city hall to show solidarity.



“I may never feel the pain of a knee on my neck for 8 min and 46 seconds,” Mayor Rick Kriseman said on the steps of City Hall. “As the mayor, as a human being, I feel the pain my community feels.”

Chief Anthony Holloway said he will meet with those who are protesting and are concerned about over-policing and racial injustice every day.



“We are going to start hearing some people,” Holloway said.



Holloway said he will be outside police headquarters at 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. to meet protesters who have lined the First Avenue North entrance the last five days.