St. Petersburg man arrested for lewd and lascivious battery on a child

Pinellas County deputies arrested Sanchesz Maultsby Jr., 20, after they say he had inappropriate sexual contact with a 13-year-old victim.

According to detectives, their investigation began at 1:46 a.m. on Saturday, October 3, 2020, after deputies responded to 5498 45th Avenue North in St. Petersburg, after receiving a call regarding a suspicious vehicle parked at the end of the street.

Detectives say when deputies approached the car they saw a man climb from the rear seat into the driver's seat. Deputies identified Maultsby as the driver and a 13-year-old female in the rear seat.

During the investigation, deputies say Maultsby admitted to having just committed a consensual sexual act with the female in his vehicle and once prior on August 23, 2020.

Maultsby told detectives he believed the victim was 15 or 16-years-old and had told her he was 18 or 19-years-old.

According to detectives, the victim said she had met Maultsby about five weeks ago and he claimed to be 16-years-old. The victim said she told Maultsby she was 13-years-old.

Through various investigative techniques, detectives were able to determine Maultsby had knowledge the victim was younger than 15 or 16-years-old as he claimed.

Detectives arrested Maultsby for two counts of lewd and lascivious battery on a victim under age 16.

Maultsby was transported to the Pinellas County Jail without incident.

The incident is under investigation.