St. Petersburg man charged with ex-wife's murder

On Friday, St. Petersburg police arrested George Morariu on a single count of second-degree murder for causing the death of his ex-wife Andelka Morariu.

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, a family member reported Andelka missing after she failed to show up for work. When police spoke to George Morariu he said Andelka left their home in the 1300 block of 8th Ave N, on February 28th, on foot and did not return.

However, video surveillance shows that Andelka entered the home that day and never left.

Surveillance video also revealed that hours after Andelka entered the home, George Morariu removed a large object from the residence and placed it into the trunk of her vehicle.

Police said, a search of the home and two vehicles lead to the discovery of biological evidence that was forensically linked to Andelka.

On April 3, the medical examiner issued a death certificate for Andelka Morariu after determining that she was the victim of a homicide and died by unspecified means.

The investigation into Andelka's homicide active and ongoing.

Anyone with tips about Andelka or George Morariu is asked to call 727-893-7780 or send an anonymous message by texting "SPPD" and your tip to 847-411.

