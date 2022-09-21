St. Petersburg man dies after Nebraska skydiving accident, police say

A 34-year-old man from St. Petersburg died after a skydiving accident occurred in Nebraska.

According to police, it occurred on Sept. 15 during a tandem jump at Crete Airport. Investigators said 34-year-old William Seale exited the aircraft, paired with an experienced parachutist, identified as 56-year-old Romulo Suarez, who lives in Crete.

Police said the parachute functioned properly, however, "for unknown reasons, the pair did not sufficiently slow their descent as they approached the ground."

Witnesses contacted first responders. Seale was taken to Crete Area Medical Center where he passed away.

Suarez was taken to Bryan Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The FAA is also investigating the deadly accident.