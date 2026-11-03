St. Petersburg mayoral race: Ken Welch, Charlie Crist make final pitches to voters

The Brief St. Petersburg voters are deciding between incumbent Mayor Ken Welch and former Florida Gov. Charlie Crist. The candidates have sharply different visions for the city's affordability, stormwater infrastructure, and 86-acre Gas Plant District redevelopment. Polls are open until 7 p.m. Tuesday, with voters in line by that time allowed to cast a ballot.



St. Petersburg voters are deciding who will lead the city for the next four years, with incumbent Mayor Ken Welch facing former Florida Gov. Charlie Crist in a closely watched mayoral race.

St. Petersburg mayoral race

The backstory:

The election is nonpartisan, and both candidates are registered Democrats. Crist, however, previously held several elected positions as a Republican, including serving as Florida governor, before switching parties in the mid-2000s.

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The candidates have outlined different priorities for the city's future, particularly when it comes to affordability, infrastructure and the redevelopment of the former Tropicana Field site.

Campaign visions and debates

Dig deeper:

Crist has made affordability a central focus of his campaign. He says he wants to reduce taxes and city government spending, including through reductions in city staffing and pension reform.

Welch has criticized Crist's proposed tax cuts as unrealistic, arguing the city faces billions of dollars in necessary stormwater repairs and infrastructure upgrades, as well as the added potential of even greater budget pressures, should voters pass Amendment 3.

The candidates also disagree over the future of the 86-acre Gas Plant District, the home of Tropicana Field.

Welch has selected a developer, and his redevelopment plan shifts the focus away from baseball and toward a mixed-use business district, with a range of housing including workforce and affordable options.

Courtesy: Juan Garcia/ Light Foster

Crist says he is not giving up on bringing the Tampa Bay Rays back to the site. He wants to reconsider the current redevelopment plan, potentially setting up another reversal in the project's direction under a third straight St. Petersburg administration.

Both candidates made their final pitches to voters Tuesday morning.

Welch pointed to his experience leading the city through major challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic, hurricanes and the destruction of Tropicana Field.

Welch also highlighted his administration's work on housing and said a $600 million general obligation bond on the ballot would help address the city's stormwater infrastructure needs.

"My opponent doesn’t have plans. He hasn’t been here during the toughest times that we faced," Welch said.

Crist said his plan is to work harder for residents, fight to bring the Rays back to St. Pete, and push to bring Moffitt Cancer Center back to the city for cancer care.

Primary margins and polling

By the numbers:

Crist led the field by 15 percentage points in the August primary.

The latest St. Pete Polls showed Crist ahead by 21 percentage points among nearly 500 potential voters surveyed heading into Election Day.

Election Day information

What's next:

Polls are open until 7 p.m. Tuesday. Voters who are in line by 7 p.m. will be allowed to cast their ballots.