St. Petersburg Museum of History gets ‘creepy’ for Halloween

The St. Petersburg Museum of History is getting into the Halloween spirit by turning into a ‘Creepatorium’.

"We've turned our auditorium into a ‘Creepatorium’ for October," said Museum Executive Director Rui Farias.

It's having fun with its creepy collection of things, including a 3,000-year-old Egyptian mummy and a two-headed calf. It also added a collection of creepy dolls that date from the early 1800s to the mid-1900s. Some have sleeping eyes or toothy grins.

Farias explains, "One of the things that we've had in our collections are dozens, and dozens, and dozens of dolls dating back to the 19th century. The early 1800's. When you look at some of these dolls you think, 'how did they give these to kids to play with because they're kind of creepy?"

The museum, located at 335 Second Avenue, is keeping the doors open until 7 p.m. every Friday through October 30. Otherwise, it is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday thru Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information log onto its website at https://spmoh.com/.

