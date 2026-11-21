The Brief St. Bartholomew's Historic Cemetery is believed to be the oldest recorded cemetery in St. Petersburg. Neighbors, church leaders and families are working to secure historic designation from the city. A new group, Friends of St. Bart's Cemetery, is focused on preserving and maintaining the grounds.



Long before St. Petersburg became a city, there was a cemetery marking the history of the community.

Now, neighbors, church leaders and families of those buried at St. Bartholomew's Historic Cemetery are working to preserve that history and give the cemetery the recognition they say it deserves.

A piece of St. Petersburg's early history

The backstory:

St. Bartholomew's Historic Cemetery is believed to be the oldest recorded cemetery in St. Petersburg. The first recorded burial in Pinellas County took place there in 1892, when Margaret Beck was laid to rest.

The cemetery is also home to the grave of John Chase, a Civil War veteran and Medal of Honor recipient who later attempted to establish a community for Civil War veterans in what is now Gulfport.

Mike Booher, chief financial officer of the Episcopal Diocese of Southwest Florida, has family buried at the cemetery. He said, "It's beautiful, and it's just a wonderful place just to come and be at peace with nature and everything around you."

Working to restore and preserve the cemetery

Why you should care:

St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church, the city's oldest continuously operating church, once managed the cemetery. But as the congregation dwindled, it became increasingly difficult to maintain the property and its roughly 600 graves. Vandalism also became a growing concern.

The Episcopal Diocese of Southwest Florida, which oversees St. Bart's Church, has since taken over efforts to revive interest in the cemetery and improve its upkeep.

The congregation is now working with the Fruitland Heights Neighborhood Association and St. Petersburg City Councilman Corey Givens Jr. to form Friends of St. Bart's Cemetery, a group focused on restoring and maintaining the grounds.

A celebration of the cemetery's history

Local perspective:

The groups hosted an event Saturday as an opportunity to celebrate the cemetery's history while helping kick off a renewed effort to preserve it.

Visitors were invited to explore the grounds through self-guided tours, enjoy live music, and learn about the people buried there. Stories were shared by lantern light, bringing the cemetery's history to life for those gathered.

Church historian Jerry Knight said he hopes the event will help build interest in securing historic preservation for the cemetery.

The gathering also highlighted the work already underway to improve the property, including new fencing and irrigation upgrades.

What's next:

The Episcopal Diocese of Southwest Florida is working with local historians to submit a formal application for historic designation with the city of St. Petersburg.

Organizers hope the designation will help preserve the cemetery's history and ensure it remains part of the community for generations to come.