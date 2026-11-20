St. Petersburg officer resigned after searching confidential databases for woman: SPPD
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway convened a Command Review Board on Thursday to examine allegations that former Officer Jonathan Reisz accessed confidential databases for personal use, according to the department.
St. Petersburg police internal audit
What we know:
An internal audit conducted Aug. 28 revealed that Reisz searched DAVID, ILeads and FLOCK several times during June to find information about a woman, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.
Investigators interviewed the woman, who declined to press criminal charges because she had been in a relationship with him, according to officials.
Office of Professional Standards findings
Timeline:
Reisz was sworn in as a St. Petersburg police officer in March 2021 and worked in Patrol before resigning Sept. 8, according to the department.
The Pinellas-Pasco State Attorney's Office later issued a no-file letter on Oct. 29, officials said.
St. Petersburg personnel rules violations
What's next:
Following an internal investigation by the Office of Professional Standards, the review board sustained allegations against Reisz for improper procedures and unlawful conduct under City of St. Petersburg Rules and Regulations of the Personnel Management System, Group III, #1 and #26.
Department officials noted Reisz would have been terminated if he had not resigned, and the investigation results will be forwarded to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
What we don't know:
Officials have not yet confirmed what specific disciplinary action the Florida Department of Law Enforcement might take regarding Reisz's law enforcement certification, nor have they released additional details about the exact number of times he accessed the databases.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the St. Petersburg Police Department, which provided details regarding its Office of Professional Standards investigation, internal audit and Command Review Board review.