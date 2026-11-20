article

The Brief A St. Petersburg police Command Review Board reviewed allegations Thursday against former Officer Jonathan Reisz regarding confidential database searches. An internal audit found Reisz accessed DAVID, ILeads and FLOCK multiple times in June to look up a woman. Reisz resigned Sept. 8 though investigators said he would have been fired had he stayed.



St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway convened a Command Review Board on Thursday to examine allegations that former Officer Jonathan Reisz accessed confidential databases for personal use, according to the department.

St. Petersburg police internal audit

What we know:

An internal audit conducted Aug. 28 revealed that Reisz searched DAVID, ILeads and FLOCK several times during June to find information about a woman, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

Investigators interviewed the woman, who declined to press criminal charges because she had been in a relationship with him, according to officials.

Office of Professional Standards findings

Timeline:

Reisz was sworn in as a St. Petersburg police officer in March 2021 and worked in Patrol before resigning Sept. 8, according to the department.

The Pinellas-Pasco State Attorney's Office later issued a no-file letter on Oct. 29, officials said.

St. Petersburg personnel rules violations

What's next:

Following an internal investigation by the Office of Professional Standards, the review board sustained allegations against Reisz for improper procedures and unlawful conduct under City of St. Petersburg Rules and Regulations of the Personnel Management System, Group III, #1 and #26.

Department officials noted Reisz would have been terminated if he had not resigned, and the investigation results will be forwarded to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed what specific disciplinary action the Florida Department of Law Enforcement might take regarding Reisz's law enforcement certification, nor have they released additional details about the exact number of times he accessed the databases.