The Brief Heavy soaking rains will drench Florida's east coast Friday before weekend conditions improve. Nearly three feet of rain fell in Space Coast areas this month. High temperatures will reach the upper 70s this weekend before a cold front arrives prior to Thanksgiving.



A developing area of low pressure along Florida's east coast is bringing one more day of heavy soaking rains Friday before dragging drier air into the Bay Area and clearing out for a warm weekend.

Florida east coast rain

What we know:

Heavy soaking rains are hitting the east coast of Florida Friday, according to the forecast. Some areas of the Space Coast have received nearly three feet of rain this month.

An area of low pressure is trying to develop along the east coast and will drift northward, forecasters say. As it drifts northward, the counterclockwise flow around the low will start to drag drier air in along the west coast of Florida.

Weekend Florida weather forecast

What's next:

Conditions will improve over the weekend, according to the forecast. High temperatures will be back in the upper 70s this weekend.

A potential cold front is also headed toward the state just before Thanksgiving, forecasters say.

Space Coast rainfall totals

What we don't know:

Forecasters have not yet released exact rainfall totals for specific cities along the Space Coast or confirmed the exact timing of the potential cold front.