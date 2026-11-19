The Brief Power Design in Pinellas County is expanding its trade training program from 400 to 600 apprentice slots over the next year. Executives say five electrical workers retire nationwide for every one worker currently being trained to replace them. The St. Petersburg company covers all tuition, books and travel expenses and is considering building a student dorm.



Power Design is expanding its Pinellas County trade training program by half over the next year to combat a national shortage of skilled workers, according to company executives.

Pinellas County training expansion

Big picture view:

Power Design operates out of a 50,000-square-foot training center in St. Petersburg and plans to grow its apprenticeship program from 400 to 600 slots over the next 12 months, executives said. The company is also building a new training facility with additional stages designed to replicate real-life working conditions for electricians, plumbers and HVAC technicians.

They are considering building a dorm to help apprentices get through their programs more efficiently.

National electrical worker shortage

Why you should care:

The power industry faces a steep demographic cliff, with five electrical workers retiring nationally for every one worker being trained to replace them, according to Power Design executives.

Expanding local training pipelines helps ensure communities have enough licensed tradespeople to maintain critical electrical, plumbing and climate control infrastructure.

Hands-on trade education model

What they're saying:

Company leaders emphasize that removing financial barriers and pairing classroom instruction with immediate fieldwork are central to graduating licensed tradespeople.

"They learn here in this space, and then they go back into the units, and they build it themselves," said Alex Fox, the head of communications at Power Design. "That applied education and instruction is immediately followed up with their own working and their ability to work on their own with a coach and a trainer there watching them do it. So, you really get that full circle of learning and application."

"Power Design doesn't charge them anything for tuition. We cover all of their books. All of their travel here is paid for," said Katie Leonard, Power Design's manager of planning and development. "We try to make sure that if they do bring to us any concerns with a barrier to coming to school, or maybe an issue they're having on the job site, we always try to support them through all of that. Because our goal is for them to graduate and become that licensed tradesperson."