St. Petersburg officer tests positive for coronavirus

The police chief for the St. Petersburg Police Department confirmed one officer has tested positive for COVID-19, the agency announced Tuesday morning.

Officials said the officer, who has not been identified, fell ill after taking a vacation, and before he had to return to work. They emphasized that he was not on-duty, has not been in the agency's building and has not had contact with anyone in the department since March 10.

According to the department, "we have no reason to believe any other officers may have been exposed."

This is the St. Petersburg Police Department's second cases of coronavirus. The first involved a civilian employee who is still recovering.

As of Tuesday morning, 12 employees and officers self-quarantined at home due to illness or possible exposure. Among then, 10 tested negative for COVID-19, and two have tested positive.

