St. Petersburg PD offers reward for suspect who ordered murders

St. Pete police are offering up reward money for information about a man who they say ordered two people dead.

Police Chief Anthony Holloway says Kernon Williams, who goes by “The General” on the streets, ordered the execution of his drug competition during a 2019 Martin Luther King Jr. celebration.

Police say Williams ordered a hit on Roger Ford Jr. and Tywan Armstrong and even gave an AR-15 to James and Jhaphre Higgs so they could carry out the murders.



Detectives say the Higgs brothers went to a gathering at a Shell gas station on 34th Street S following the MLK Parade in 2019 and fired shots into a car the victims were sitting inside, killing them.

The Higgs brothers are already in custody but police and ATF agents are asking for the public’s help to bring Williams in.



“He was going to turn himself in. He did not, so now we are asking people out there in the public to please come forward,” Chief Holloway told FOX 13 Thursday. Williams will probably do anything, that’s why we want him off our streets and out of our neighborhood.”



St. Pete police and ATF pulled together, offering $7,500 to anyone with info that leads to his arrest.