St. Petersburg Pier splash pad helps families beat the heat

If you’re looking to beat the heat this summer, then the new pier in St. Petersburg has something for you.

After years of planning and development, the St. Pete Pier is finally open, and with it is a new splash pad.

“It’s nice for me to be able to sit here in the shade underneath, maybe get ice cream for myself. And have him be able to run around and play with the other kids,” offered local resident Joel Hosler.

Lindsay Taylor and her family are visiting from Maryland.

“We usually come in like April or May and it is not quite as hot, you have some cooler times. But it is just hot all day long,” explained Taylor.

Finding outdoor activities for your kids in the dead of summer can sometimes be a challenge.

“Anything that involves water is where we want to be right now, it’s trying to beat the heat,” Taylor said.

She added, “We are just doing anything to stay cool. The water, the splash pad, the pool, or the beach.”

The St. Pete Pier has a lot to offer for the entire family but for Hosler, he is happy about this attraction.

“It is hard to beat the heat in the middle of July in Florida for sure. That’s why splash pads and things like that, I mean really if you are going to be outside, the only places to be is where there is water,” he said.