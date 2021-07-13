St. Petersburg police release clear surveillance video of bank robbery suspect

St. Pete police say they need help in identifying a man who robbed a bank on Friday, July 9.

It took place at Bank OZK, located at 6100 4th Street North before 6 p.m. Investigators said the unidentified man passed a note to a teller, which stated that he had a gun.

Credit: St. Petersburg Police Department

Surveillance video was released, showing a clear image of his face. He was not wearing a mask inside the bank.

Police said he left in a white four-door sedan with an undisclosed amount of cash. There were no injuries.

Advertisement

Detectives said the suspect could have ties to Sarasota. Anyone with information can call the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780. Anonymous tips can be sent texting the letters SPPD and tips to TIP411.

