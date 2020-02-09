St. Petersburg police searching for driver who killed motorcyclist and fled

The St. Petersburg Police Department is looking for an older modeled, faded red Honda or Hyundai, that was involved in a fatal hit and run crash at 5th Ave. S. and 37th St. S. around 7:40 p.m. on Saturday.

According to police, Brendan Markeith Hawkins was speeding on 5th Ave. S. when the red vehicle turned into his path. His motorcycle struck the back right-hand side of the car and slid to the south curb line of 5th Ave. S. The driver of the red vehicle left the scene of the crash, police said.

Hawkins was taken to Bayfront Hospital where he died.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780 or send an anonymous top by texting “SPPD” and the tip to TIP-411.

